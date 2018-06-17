PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st.

PBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR opened at $9.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. HRT Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $49,600,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $5,576,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $66,885,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.