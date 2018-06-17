Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 813 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,234,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,020,000 after buying an additional 1,138,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,570,000 after buying an additional 797,843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,347,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,143,000 after buying an additional 888,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,607,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,029,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,878,000 after buying an additional 2,344,766 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

DWDP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,299,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.