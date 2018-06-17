Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HL Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $112,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 890,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,225,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,861,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 880,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 55,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $36.36 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

