Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $59,318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 826,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 46,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,535 shares of company stock worth $5,647,222 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.36 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

