Phantomx (PNX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $831.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $200,834.00 and approximately $831.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.81 or 0.04072600 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021576 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001101 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009051 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005071 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010768 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 25,713,351 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

