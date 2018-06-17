Phantomx Reaches Market Capitalization of $186,114.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $186,114.00 and $483.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.04083150 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021606 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001074 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008998 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004988 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010592 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 25,742,075 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

