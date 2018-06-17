Philip Morris International (PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.40%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Philip Morris International traded up $2.03, hitting $79.42, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,490,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Jennifer Li bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.30 per share, with a total value of $3,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miroslaw Zielinski bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,989,640 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 773,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,720,000 after buying an additional 80,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,154,000 after buying an additional 1,851,721 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

