Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.28 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth $165,013,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 54,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

