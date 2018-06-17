Phore Achieves Market Cap of $18.71 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00021340 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Phore has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and $978,453.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 13,516,098 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

