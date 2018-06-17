Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 153 at Kepler Capital Markets

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 200 ($2.66) to GBX 153 ($2.04) in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.86) target price on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Monday, February 19th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.00) target price on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of Photo-Me International opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.51) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Photo-Me International has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 194 ($2.58).

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

