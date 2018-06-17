Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post sales of $132.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.00 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $523.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $525.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $561.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Photronics opened at $9.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. Photronics has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $30,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $144,732 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

