Photronics (PLAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Photronics opened at $8.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $580.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.33%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $30,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,370 shares of company stock worth $169,598. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

