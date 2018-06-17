Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $17.50 target price on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 target price on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust traded up $0.33, reaching $15.55, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,011. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $68,578,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,764,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,085,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $14,136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

