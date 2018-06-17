Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media stories about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.4158930910262 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Pier 1 Imports from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Vetr cut Pier 1 Imports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports traded up $0.12, reaching $2.93, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,850,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,866. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $512.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

