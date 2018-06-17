Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 16,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,559. The company has a market cap of $326.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.72. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.40% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,592,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 968,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 204,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,845,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.