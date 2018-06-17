Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, May 26th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.15, hitting $5.17, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 768,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,705. The firm has a market cap of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.65. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.40% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

