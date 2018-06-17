Pillar (PLR) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Pillar has a total market cap of $44.37 million and approximately $16,768.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00595440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00255323 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.