Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9617527844288 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund traded up $0.15, hitting $16.56, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 40,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,213. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $17.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

