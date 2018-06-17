Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5132396329545 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 177,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,046. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the United States government securities, municipal securities, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis.

