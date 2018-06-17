Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $1.96 Million in WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 93,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 595,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd opened at $50.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

