Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 25,172 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 23.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 576,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 805,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,285 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 target price on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE opened at $32.57 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 180.94, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In other news, CEO Maria C. Borras sold 19,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $723,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,462.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $234,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

