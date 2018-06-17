Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $305,124.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $32.84 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.73. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

