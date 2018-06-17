Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $61,551.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,035.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $1,311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 168,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,659.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $1,956,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $90,692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 124.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 470,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 540,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 378,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 98.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 556,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 275,982 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.