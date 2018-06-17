Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 727,537 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $148,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 803.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 690,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,989,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,797,000 after acquiring an additional 641,820 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after acquiring an additional 496,328 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 407,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,619,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $692.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $81.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

