Pioneer Coin (CRYPTO:PCOIN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $477.00

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Pioneer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pioneer Coin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pioneer Coin has a total market cap of $60,131.00 and approximately $477.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049848 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001169 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pioneer Coin Profile

Pioneer Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,769,628 coins and its circulating supply is 2,874,195 coins. The official website for Pioneer Coin is pioneercoin.com. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pioneer Coin

Pioneer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pioneer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pioneer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

