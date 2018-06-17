Analysts Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem expects that the company will earn $4.54 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBIX. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $102.32 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 11.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 457.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 325,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $984,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,115.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,145 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,562. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.