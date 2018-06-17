Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Crocs (CROX) a $20.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report report published on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crocs and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30. Crocs has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Crocs had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $431.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.