Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Swedbank purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,016,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,568,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Express Scripts by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,782,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Express Scripts by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,464 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Express Scripts by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ESRX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.46.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

