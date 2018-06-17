A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Reduced by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,074,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,669,000 after purchasing an additional 547,648 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 100.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after purchasing an additional 286,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,259,000 after purchasing an additional 196,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,445,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $233,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith opened at $62.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

