Pitcairn Co. Raises Stake in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Time Warner by 945.9% during the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Time Warner during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Time Warner during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Time Warner during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Time Warner during the first quarter worth $142,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

NYSE TWX opened at $98.77 on Friday. Time Warner Inc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. analysts predict that Time Warner Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

