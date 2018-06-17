Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Holdings Reduced by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8,692.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,234,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,547 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $148.65 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

