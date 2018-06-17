Pitcairn Co. Sells 7,928 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $33,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,274 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 43,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,750,194.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $3,425,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

