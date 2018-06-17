PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) Achieves Market Cap of $150.47 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00040972 BTC on popular exchanges including Abucoins, Coinroom, Bisq and CryptoBridge. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $150.47 million and $675,708.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001237 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,446,647 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Abucoins, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Coinroom, Binance, LiteBit.eu, fex, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

