Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty traded up C$0.05, reaching C$12.28, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,014. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of C$11.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.55.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

