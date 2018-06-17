PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.15 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 451,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,730. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.30. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

