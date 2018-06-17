Pluralsight Cl A (PS) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.84

Pluralsight Cl A (NASDAQ:PS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 27870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

PS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pluralsight Cl A in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight Cl A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Pluralsight Cl A

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform woeldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,500 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

