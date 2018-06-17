PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,032,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,526,000 after purchasing an additional 380,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of COG opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Kelley purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

