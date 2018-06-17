PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (X)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

