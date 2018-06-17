PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,670 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2,712.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.93.

Shares of Nielsen opened at $31.39 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

In other Nielsen news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.