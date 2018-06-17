PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,565 Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment (NQP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment (NYSE:NQP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment opened at $12.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

