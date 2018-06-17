PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,292,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,040,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,533,000 after purchasing an additional 373,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,730,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,797,000 after purchasing an additional 784,825 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,976,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,739,000 after purchasing an additional 824,195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,426,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $50,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,005. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific opened at $32.96 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.