Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 229,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,100,000 after buying an additional 62,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 537.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,168,000 after buying an additional 246,414 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.36.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.97. 5,084,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,073. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.89 and a 52-week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

