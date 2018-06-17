Po.et Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Po.et has a total market cap of $40.59 million and approximately $752,818.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00595440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00255323 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,132,548 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, OEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

