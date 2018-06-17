Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.31 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,289,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 31,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $243,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,492,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,965,534. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips opened at $65.36 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.42 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

