Points International (PCOM) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Points International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 44.1716738285316 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,104. Points International has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $213.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Points International had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

