Polybius (PLBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.72 Million

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Polybius token can now be bought for $3.71 or 0.00057344 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last week, Polybius has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $8,042.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polybius Profile

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

