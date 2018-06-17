PonziCoin Price Reaches $0.0344 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $29,587.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00588921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00247615 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00096020 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

