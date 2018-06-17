POSCO (PKX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, May 26th.

POSCO traded down $2.31, reaching $81.68, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 128,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,504. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.33. POSCO has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in POSCO by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its position in POSCO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 226,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

