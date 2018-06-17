POSCO (PKX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. 81,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. POSCO has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in POSCO by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

