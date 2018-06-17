POSCO (PKX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. POSCO earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.0787084599972 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of POSCO opened at $81.68 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

